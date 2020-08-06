Prachi Tehlan Looks Gorgeous In Green For Her Mehendi Ceremony As She Dances With Nani

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Prachi Tehlan recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Mehendi ceremony. The actor donned a dark green outfit for her Mehendi. She also shared a dance video where she is seen enjoying with her Nani. Prachi Tehlan wore a dark green sharara with a long kurta.

Her kurta was complemented with a white lace detailed belt. Prachi accessorised her look with a chunky necklace and diamond-studded earrings. Her makeup was balanced with her look as she opted for nude makeup and completed her look with sleek open hair look. While Prachi Tehlan was all glammed up for her Mehendi, her husband-to-be kept it casual in a white kurta. Take a look at Prachi Tehlan’s Mehendi outfit.

Prachi Tehlan shakes a leg with her Nani

Prachi Tehlan also shared a video where she gave a glimpse of her Mehendi ceremony. The actor was seen dancing with her Nani on the song London Thumakda. She was surrounded by a bunch of women as she danced with her Nani. The duo was spotted shaking a leg by holding hands. Prachi's Mehendi was also clearly visible in the video. Take a look at Prachi Tehlan's Instagram post.

In the recent past, Prachi Tehlan shared a picture with her family. In this picture, the actor was surrounded by her family members. She was seen donning a wide smile for the picture while her family members extended their hands to give wishes to the bride-to-be. Prachi Tehlan wrote, "Family is literally everything ! They are the ones who stand by you in every thick and thin and can do anything to see a smile on your face ❤️ This is such a special picture for me ! 🥰"

Prachi Tehlan's wedding date revelation post

On August 2, the actor took to her Instagram and shared a post in which she expressed that the various wedding ceremonies are going to begin from Monday (August 3). In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Yes!! It’s happening!! Someone rightly said marriages are made in heaven. If you asked me few months back.. I would have said.. marriage isn’t on the cards.. !! And here I am .. super excited for 7th August 2020. Have been receiving so many DMs asking whom am I wearing on my big day!” (sic). It was also reported that Prachi and Rohit have been seeing each other since 2012. Take a look at the post here:

