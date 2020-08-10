Pratyusha Banerjee's Birth Anniversary: A Look At Awards Won By The Late Actor

The late television actor Pratyusha Banerjee played numerous roles in television and reality shows. She gained acknowledgment after her breakthrough role as Anandi in daily soap show Balika Vadhu, premiered in 2010. Pratyusha Banerjee was also part of a popular reality show, Bigg Boss. She participated in the seventh season of the show in 2013.

Pratyusha Banerjee's death was a huge shock to the industry. On April 1, 2016, the actor was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment. August 10 marks Pratyusha Banerjee's birth anniversary, let us take a look at awards won by the actor.

Pratyusha Banerjee's Awards

In 2011, at the Golden Petal Awards, Pratyusha Banerjee was acknowledged with four prestigious awards. The actor won these four awards for her television serial Balika Vadhu. The family drama show premiered from 2010 to 2013. She played the lead female on the show aka the elder version of Anandi. Pratyusha Banerjee won the following four awards.

Most Lokpriya Face - Female (Most Popular Face)

Most Damdaar Personality (Most Compelling Personality)

Most Sanskaari Personality (Most Cultured Personality)

Face Of Progress

In 2012, Pratyusha Banerjee won the title of Most Lokpriya Face - Female (Most Popular Face) at Golden Petal Awards. The actor also won Favourite Jodi (Favourite Pair) award with her on-screen love interest Sidharth Shukla. She won these accolades for her serial Balika Vadhu. In the same year, Pratyusha Banerjee also won BIG Star Most Entertaining Television Actor - Female at BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Balika Vadhu. Apart from Balika Vadhu, the actor was also nominated for Best Actor in Supernatural Personality in Sasural Simar Ka at Colors Golden Petal Awards in the year 2016.

Pratyusha Banerjee's TV Shows

Pratyusha Banerjee has churned out several daily soaps and reality shows in the small screen industry. Some of her serials include Rakt Sambandh, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu, Hum Hain Na, Sasural Simar Ka, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and many others. Pratyusha Banerjee's reality show appearances include Kitchen Champion Season 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Bigg Boss 7, Kaun Banega Crorepati 8, Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah, Power Couple.

