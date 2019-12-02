Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary's Bali Album Will Make You Green In Envy

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are enjoying the prime phase of their life after bagging the winning trophy of the recent reality show Nach Baliye 9. The couple who met during their stint in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss season 9, tied the knot in October 2018, taking the internet by storm with their grand wedding pictures. Today, the two are considered as one of the most adorable couples in the industry. Only recently, the two jetted off to Bali for a leisure trip. Pictures from their trip will make you want to pack your bags and leave! Have a look.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's travel diary

Currently, Prince and Yuvika are currently holidaying in Bali and have shared a series of fun-loving pictures on social media. In one of the photos, we see them sharing some fries together, while in the other, they are chilling by the beach. On December 1, Yuvika Chaudhary took to her Instagram and shared a photograph of herself wearing a neon yellow frilly dress. She went to wear tight hair bun. Her picture received many comments from fans.

Also Read | Nach Baliye 9: Prince's Unprecedented Run Continues, Quips After Win

In the next picture, Yuvika is seen giving some beachy vibes in her denim shorts and black tee that has gold shimmery embeds on it. Not to miss her quirky pair of red sunglasses. The duo poses for the camera while clinking the glasses.

Also Read | Yuvika Chaudhary Posts Adorable Picture With Prince Narula

Also Read | Prince Narula's Series Of Victories On Reality Television Shows

On December 30, Prince Narula took to his social media and shared a picture with Yuvika which is considered to be the best photo by fans. In it, the two are seen looking at each other while they pose for the camera. Prince captioned the picture saying, "If you think we guys are cute, no damn, we r damnnnnn cute". This photograph has sent their fans into a tizzy. Prince and Yuvika are shelling out some major couple goals with their holiday pictures.

Also Read | Nach Baliye 9 Winners Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary's Adorable Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.