Pune: FIR Filed Against Dancer Vaishnavi Patil & 2 Others For Filming Lavani In Lal Mahal

Popular dancer Vaishnavi Patil landed in legal trouble after shooting a dance video to a Lavani number inside Pune's Lal Mahal, which holds historical importance to the country. According to reports by ANI, an FIR has been registered against her with the Pune police. The dancer also took to her social media account to apologise to anyone whose sentiments she hurt through her actions.

FIR registered against dancer Vaishnavi Patil

ANI reported on Saturday that the Pune Police registered an FIR against Vaishnavi Patil after she uploaded a video of herself performing to a Lavani number inside the Lal Mahal in Pune. Along with her, an FIR has been registered against two others as well, under sections 295 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code. This is because the Lal Mahal was where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood, and it holds historical importance to the country.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood at Lal Mahal & it holds a historical value



Vaishnavi Patil's apology

Vaishnavi Patil also conducted a live session on Instagram to address the issue. She explained the situation to her fans and followers and mentioned she did not anticipate what would happen after she uploaded her dance video. She extended an apology to anyone who she hurt with her actions and mentioned she has no intentions of hurting their sentiments. She stated that as soon as she realised her mistake, she deleted the video, and urged her fans to delete any other copies of the clip that may exist. She acknowledged her mistake and apologised as she asked for forgiveness from her fans online. She assured netizens that she would never make such a mistake again and thanked her fans for the love they have been showered on her since the beginning of her career.

