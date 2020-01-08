Raghu Ram And Natalie Di Luccio Blessed With Baby Boy, Name Him Rhythm

Roadies fame Raghu Ram and wife Natalie Di Luccio were blessed with a baby boy. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in August last year, has been keeping the audiences engaged with their adorable pictures. The popular television star recently had a media interaction with an online portal, where he revealed that the couple has named their son, Rhythm, as they believed the name is multi-cultural, just like their marriage. Further in the interview, Raghu discussed becoming a father and a plethora of research he did before embracing parenthood. Here is all you need to know about Raghu Ram's interview.

Also Read | Raghu Ram Of Roadies Fame & Wife Natalie Di Luccio Expecting First Child, Term It 'the Biggest Adventure'

Raghu Ram feels emotional and happy after Rhythm's birth

Raghu Ram, best known for his role as a judge in MTV's show Roadies, in a recent media interview, expressed his views on parenthood. In the interview, published on an online portal, he revealed that he is emotional and ecstatic after his son's birth. He also revealed he and Natalie spent a lot of time pondering and learning about pregnancy, childbirth and baby care, during their pregnancy. He further revealed that Natalie Di Luccio and his son are both healthy and in a safe condition, and are expecting to return home from the hospital.

Also Read | Raghu Ram's Wife Natalie Di Luccio Flaunts '26 Weeks' Baby Bump

Raghu Ram all set to welcome his baby boy home

Raghu Ram, who recently made his digital debut with Amazon Prime's Skulls and Roses, revealed that he and Natalie shifted house the moment they realised about the pregnancy. They have reportedly nestled a nursery, full of sweet quotations and messages from friends and family on the wall. There are also cute little animals, clouds and stars in the room, he said in a media interview.

Also Read | Raghu Ram & Natalie Di Luccio Enjoy Babymoon, Post Pool Selfie

Also Read | Throwback: Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Grilled By Raghu Ram, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.