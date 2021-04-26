Raghu Ram Celebrates 5 Years Of Being 'smoke-free'; Says, "hopefully Can Inspire Others"

Raghu Ram's Instagram recently featured a post where the reality TV personality revealed that he had been smoke-free for 5 years. In his post, the Roadies fame star wrote that he wanted to congratulate himself and also if possible inspire others to quit smoking as well. Take a look at Raghu Ram's Instagram post here.

Raghu Ram completes 5 years without smoking

The reality TV personality shared a picture of himself and revealed that he had given up smoking 5 years ago. While sharing the post, Raghu in his captions wrote that 26th April marked 5 years of him being smoke-free, he also added that he posted about this every year as every small milestone should be celebrated. He also wrote that for people looking to giving up the addiction, quitting smoking won't be easy but it will definitely be worth it. Raghu Ram in his captions wrote,

"If I look pleased with myself, I am. And for good reason. Today, the 26th of April, 2021, marks 5 years of my being absolutely smoke-free! After years of trying to kick my cigarette addiction (yes, smoking is more than just a habit) I finally succeeded on this day 5 years ago. I post about this every year to congratulate myself on continuing on this path (we all need to celebrate small milestones to stay motivated) and to hopefully inspire others who are trying to quit smoking. If I can do it, you can too! And, as always, I'm not saying it'll be easy. I'm saying it'll be worth it!"

Friends and fans react to Raghu Ram's post

Actor and Raghu's friend Karanvir Bohra lauded him for his milestone and left a comment. One fan left a comment and wrote that they would mark this day to quit their alcohol addiction and that they would celebrate their milestones together next year. The fan also thanked Raghu for making him better since childhood. Another fan commented that the Roadies fame reality TV personality was a fighter and a true inspiration to many fans. They further wrote that Raghu's story is an example that anything is possible. Other fans congratulated Raghu Ram in the comment section.

Source: Raghu Ram's Instagram

