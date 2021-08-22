‘Rakhi Has Always Been A Special Occasion': Sanjay Gagnani Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Sanjay Gagnani of Kundali Bhagya fame is all geared up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2021. The actor strongly believes in celebrating the festival that brings happiness and joy. Gagnani also recently released the first look from his upcoming music video, Tere Baare.

Sanjay Gagnani on Raksha Bandhan

A fun fact about the actor is that he does not have a sister, but celebrates Raksha Bandhan every year. As per a press release, he celebrates the day with his cousin, and will be travelling to Surat to do so this year. He said, “I don't have a real sister but I grew up with my lovely cousin sisters who never made me feel left out.”

Sanjay Gagnani also spoke about his Raksha Bandhan ritual. According to the press release, the actor said, “Every year on rakhi we have this ritual that we follow to get ready in the morning and all the rakhi songs play in the background.” He also spoke about the promise he makes his sisters every year. He mentioned, “As rakhi has always been a special occasion for me, every year I take a pledge to protect my sisters from any obstacle in life and we celebrate it with equal love every year.”

The on screen Prithvi Malhotra also mentioned that he would be there for his sisters for a ‘lifetime’, as he said, “I always tell my siblings that not just Raksha bandhan but i am always there for them whenever they need me for a lifetime.” Sanjay Gagnani is one who always ensures he is with his cousins and close family members on Raksha Bandhan. He said, “No matter how far we are from each other we always try to make sure that we celebrate this day together with our loved ones.”

More recently on the career front, Sanjay Gagnani released the first look of his upcoming music video, Tere Baare. This will be the actor’s first musical venture. He took to Instagram to make the exciting announcement and shared the poster of the upcoming song. He wrote, ‘PRESENTING TO YOU THE FIRST POSTER OF ME FIRST MUSIC VIDEO “TERE BAARE”.

Check out the poster of Tere Baare here:

Image Credits: PR