Rakhi Sawant Transforms Into Desi Spider-Man As She Demands Entry Into Big Boss OTT House

Indian television personality Rakh Sawant often makes heads turn as she does unique antics to keep her fans entertained. Rakhi Sawant has yet again grabbed the attention as she dressed up as Spider-Man and demanded to enter the Big Boss OTT house. Sawant was seen outside the sets of the show and demanded Bigg Boss to let her inside.

Rakhi Sawant becomes Spider-Man

Rakhi Sawant was seen wearing a Spider-Man costume with red underwear on top, a golden garland around her neck and carried a matching suitcase. Half her face was also painted with Spider-Man's mask. As per Hindustan Times, Sawant claimed that she was on a hunger strike and demanded that Bigg Boss let her in the house. Rakhi also shared a video of herself dressed up as Spider-Man and said that she had the keys to the Bigg Boss OTT house. She further wrote "Yeh kya hai, show ka naam Bigg Boss OTT and OTT ki queen ko nahi bulaya!! Bigg Boss main aapki pehli patni hu.... Main aa rahi hu."

Earlier, Sawant had posted a video on her Instagram, in which she expressed her disappointment as she was not called a guest on the show. In the video, she was heard saying "I am really very upset. Bigg Boss OTT, you always think me to be Over the Top but where am I in Bigg Boss? I am not there this time. You called Sidnaaz, but not me. I am very upset. What is this happening? I am coming Bigg Boss. You need me Bigg Boss. I want to come inside and make everyone quiet and add comedy ka tadka. I am coming Bigg Boss. Nobody can stop me. You had promised me Bigg Boss that you like me a lot and I will be there every year. I am coming on Bigg Boss OTT."

On the work front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the popular reality TV show on colours and was among the five finalists on the show. She joined Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya for the finale. She was recently seen in the music video of the song Dream Mein Entry.

Image: Rakhi Sawant's Instagram