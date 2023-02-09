Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil Durrani Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Reality TV star Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police, has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Andheri court.

Adil Khan Durrani who is a Dubai - based businessman, was arrested on February 7, after the reality TV star filed an FIR, accusing him of dowry harassment, performing unnatural sex, physical assault, and mishandling her funds. The police filed the FIR under IPC Sec 406, 420 498 (A), and 377.

Meanwhile, Rakhi's lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt said that they have all the evidence which will prove that Adil is guilty, as per a report in ANI.

While talking to the media outside the Oshiwara police station, the ex-Bigg boss contestant stated that Adil visited her house Tuesday morning and physically assaulted her. She also revealed that this is the third time a case has been filed against Adil and the police had written a non-cognizable offense against Durrani, which was converted into an FIR on February 6.

Rakhi also claimed that Adil had broken up with her and was living with her alleged girlfriend Tanu. She added that she will now seek a divorce. She said, "Now, I do not want to make any kind of compromise with Adil. I just can't live with a man who sleeps with so many girls. I wanted him to apologise and leave Tanu (the girl who Adil allegedly cheated with) and come to me. But that person is not loyal. So, I have decided that to get a divorce now."

Amid Rakhi allegations and Adil's arrest, the reality TV star's brother also came forward and revealed that his sister had been physically and verbally abused by the Dubai-based entrepreneur. "Never thought that he will stoop down to such level. We even forgave two or three times. The next day after the demise of our mother, when we went to Rakhi's house to feed her, that time we noticed Rakhi's face is swollen. She was crying, when our relatives asked her then she revealed that Adil has beaten her on the same day our mother passed away," Rakhi's brother told the media.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani's controversial relationship

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani had a court marriage in July 2022 and announced it on social media in January this year. After her mother Jaya Bheda's demise, Rakhi levelled allegations against Adil and blamed him for her mother's demise.