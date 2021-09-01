Ram Kapoor Misses His 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' Co-star Sakshi Tanwar; Fans Demand Comeback

Ram Kapoor, one of the prolific actors of the Indian television industry recently shared a bunch of throwback pictures depicting the quality time he spent with his Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star Sakshi Tanwar. He even confessed how he was missing her after which tons of their fans began commenting under the post urging them to return to TV together.

Ram Kapoor shares throwback pictures with Sakshi Tanwar

Ram Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback photos from the time when he had a fun meal with his Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star Sakshi Tanwar. In the first picture, he can be seen posing in a cool kurta while on the other hand, Sakshi Tanwar can be seen sporting a stunning pink saree. In the next two photos, they both can be seen enjoying a fun candlelight meal together. In the caption, he mentioned how he was missing her so much and wrote, “Tanwarrrrr….. missing you yaaaaaar !!!!!”.

Numerous fans were amazed to see their throwback pictures and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their amazement. As the duo won the hearts of the fans with their stellar performance in their iconic show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the fans began urging them to share screen space together once again. One of the fans stated ‘I can't really express how special you two are for me ... from BALH when I was 11 till date when I am gonna turn 22 you guys have been an example and the biggest impact in my growing up journey ... all I can say is aap dono Bade Acche Lagte Hain .... Love you’ while another one wrote ‘You guys are so much goals...miles far yet connected to heart....your fRiendShip and Bonding’. Several fans also stated how much they were missing the duo on screen and added how they were their favourite ‘jodi’ on television. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Ram Kapoor’s latest Instagram post.



As the show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain became a massive hit amongst the fans, the makers recently released Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and left the fans in delight. The show is the reboot of the original series, featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles with other supporting cast members namely Shubhaavi Choksey as Nandini Kapoor, Pranav Misshra as Akshay Sood, Anjum Fakih as Maitri Sood, Alefia Kapadia as Saranghi "Sara" Sood, Manraj Singh as Shubham Kapoor and others.

IMAGE: RAM KAPOOR INSTAGRAM