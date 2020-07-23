'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush' Actor Himanshu Soni On Wife's COVID Diagnosis Story: 'I Went Blank'

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor Himanshu Soni recently went through a tough time when his wife was treated for COVID-19. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actor shared how difficult phase it was and how he felt when he finally got to know about his wife’s well-being. His wife was discharged on July 22 and she will now continue her treatment at home for a month.

Himanshu Soni said that it was unbelievable when the doctors told him that his wife was critical and it took him two to three hours to come to terms with it. He continued that he was crying and didn’t know how to handle the situation. He mentioned that he had faith in God and that gave him the ability to make the right decisions.

Talking about his wife’s travel history, he said that she travelled to Rishikesh for work. He informed that at first, it was cold, flu and fever but as she had tested negative before leaving, she didn’t think it could be COVID-19. Furthermore, Himanshu Soni mentioned that his wife checked her oxygen levels and realised it was low accompanied by breathing problems. The actor added that she got admitted to an isolation ward and medicines in the ICU but when he consulted the doctors in Mumbai, they told him to shift her to Delhi immediately.

Himanshu Soni informed that he shifted his wife to Delhi on July 4 with the help of her boss and other colleagues. The Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor also mentioned that his wife’s boss also helped him to arrange the medicine Remedesivir, which is low in stock. The actor ended the conversation by thanking the doctors and nursing staff of Max Smart Sanket Hospital for taking good care of his wife. The actor mentioned that she felt good after two doses and recovered easily. She was out of the ICU on July 12, on her birthday added the actor.

Himanshu Soni shares his wife's health update

Himanshu Soni took to Instagram to share two pictures with his wife. In his first picture, the duo is seen posing for a selfie with their masks on while in the second picture Himanshu Soni's wife is seen posing standing near her car. The actor also penned a heartfelt note talking about his wife's well being. The note read, "Thank you for all your prayers blessing love & concerned showered on me & my wife, with utmost gratitude would like everyone to know she’s now back at home & still recovering which will be another 20 days. It’s been tough on her. Thanks to all the Doctors at Max Smart Delhi for their professionalism and handling her case.Only 1 advise stay safe stay home, use masks & full sanitizing process. Life is precious. This time shall pass soon - HS 👏🙏🏻🙇🏻". [sic]

