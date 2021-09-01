Ranbir Kapoor Stole Riddhima's Clothes To Give Gifts To Gfs, Reveals Latter On TKSS; Watch

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, will be seen as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming episode. The mother-daughter duo had a fun time on the sets of the show. During their chat with the host, Kapil Sharma, the two also made several revelations about Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor reveals a funny incident about Ranbir Kapoor

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV recently unveiled a promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the promo, Kapil Sharma asked Riddhima if her younger brother and actor Ranbir Kapoor used to give away her things to his girlfriends. Riddhima Kapoor agreed with Kapil Sharma and narrated a funny incident. She revealed how she once came back from London and saw a Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend wearing her top. She later came to know that Ranbir used to give away her belongings to his girlfriends. Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor then had a good laugh at the incident.

Ahead of the episode's premiere, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor shared their experience via Instagram. Neetu Kapoor shared a few snaps from the show featuring Riddhima, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. The veteran actor wore a neon top underneath a black blazer on the show. She completed her look with distressed jeans and a pair of earrings. On the contrary, Riddhima Kapoor donned a green coloured halter neck jumpsuit with stone-studded accents. In the caption, Neetu Kapoor shared how she enjoyed her time on the show's sets, and wrote, "Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting." While sharing about her evening, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Take time to make your soul happy…Had one of the most amazing (laughter) filled evenings yesterday at @kapilsharmashow with mom @neetu54 ♥️." Neelam Kothari reacted to the post, and wrote, "Can’t wait to see this 😍."

Neetu Kapoor shares her children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her late husband Rishi Kapoor. On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will soon be seen in the film Jug Jug Jeeyo. It also casts Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul.

(IMAGE: NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM)