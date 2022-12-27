Randeep Rai Breaks Silence On His Rumoured Relationship With Co-star Shivangi Joshi

Randeep R Rai, who is speculated to be dating his 'Balika Vadhu 2' co-star Shivangi Joshi, has reacted to the news and said that he doesn't care about the rumours much. Rai further stated that he doesn't invest time in explaining them.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rai said, "I don’t care much about the rumours. I don’t think much about them or invest my time explaining because they are never going to stop." "Once you’re a public face, people talk about you, they want to know more about you as a person and your personal life. Few things that come out will be true and the rest will be just that - rumours,” the actor added.

A few weeks ago, reports of Rai and Joshi dating surfaced on the Internet. It was reported that the 'Balika Vadhu 2' co-stars stayed in touch after the show and have been dating for a few months.

Randeep Rai was also spotted attending Shivangi's birthday in May this year and it was said that the two share a strong bond.

Reacting to these rumours, Rai said that he is currently focusing on his career.

"At this stage, I am only focusing on my career, especially on doing a lot of work - be it television, the web, or films. I want to do really good projects without wasting any more time," said the actor.

He added, "Earlier, I was choosy about offers but now I feel, no matter what the project is, if you add your own masala to it you can create something interesting and it can be great. My goal is just to be a successful actor and a good performer.”

About a month ago, Shivangi too reacted to these rumours and said, "This is not true, I don't know where this is coming from."

About Randeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi

Randeep and Shivangi worked together on the television show 'Balika Vadhu 2,' which had its run from August 2021 to February 2022.

Randeep has also worked in the popular show 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,' which aired from 2017 to 2019.

Shivangi Joshi, on the other hand, rose to fame with the popular television series 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.' She played the role of Naira, the daughter of Akshara (played by Hina Khan) and Naitik (played by Karan Mehra).

