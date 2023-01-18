Randeep Rai, Niti Taylor To Replace Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' is all set to introduce new faces Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor as leads on the show, according to a report in India TV. The show will undergo a generation leap. The current leads Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have reportedly decided to leave the show post-generation leap as they are not keen on ageing on-screen.

Now, the show has reportedly roped in Randeep and Niti as the lead couple. Niti will be playing the role of Ram and Priya's daughter Pihu on the show. Randeep's character name has not been disclosed yet.

Some time back, Hiten Tejwani was roped in to play the role of Ram's younger brother Lakhan. It is also reported that after the generation leap, Shubhaavi Chowksey will continue doing the show.

How will Ram and Priya's characters end?

According to reports, both Ram and Priya will die in a fatal car crash. Ekta Kapoor wanted Nakuul and Disha to stay post the leap but the actors stayed adamant about their decision to leave the show. Their exit will make a way for the fresh faces.

On the work front, Randeep Rai was last seen in 'Balika Vadhu' where he played the role of Anand opposite Shivangi Joshi. He also did shows like 'Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'.

On the other hand, Niti was a part of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.' She also played the role of Nandani Murthy in 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan'.