'Ranju Ki Betiyaan' Actor Roopal Tyagi Details Challenges Of Shooting 'Kushti' Scene

Actor Roopal Tyagi has more than 14 shows to her credit and has shown her versatility in several of them. She currently appears in the lead role of Bulbul Mishra in Ranju Ki Betiyaan. Roopal shot a Kushti scene in the show and has now shared her issues while filming the sequence. It injured her but she is recovering from it.

Roopal Tyagi says she grew up like a delicate princess and have never really fought with anyone

Talking about a recent episode of Ranju Ki Betiyaan, Roopal Tyagi said that they filmed an entire Kushti tournament and quite honestly, she was extremely nervous because she has never wrestled. She mentioned that she grew up like a “delicate princess” in Bangalore and did not have any brothers or sisters. So, she has never really fought with anyone. The actor explained that they had a fight master on set, and they made sure that the girls she was going to fight with were real fighters and they helped her a lot. Roopal admitted that the challenges in shooting the scene were many because she does not have very strong shoulders and the main sequence which was her character Bulbul's signature move 'Dhobi Pachhad' required her to lift the girls off her shoulders and throw them on the floor. She noted that they shot the whole sequence in one day and that did cause a lot of pain in her upper body.

Roopal Tyagi also shared her thoughts on how her co-stars had helped her. She asserted that the best part of the tournament was that it got all of them closer. The actor mentioned that after shooting the scene, she had an injury and everybody was taking care of her, especially Reena Kapoor and her husband Karan. They gave her homeopathy medicine which is helping her injury. She stated that her onscreen sister Monika Chauhan was holding her hand and Deepshika Nagpal immediately started applying ice on the injury. Even Ayub Khan, Karan Khandelwal, and Jeevansh Chadha took care of her, she said.

Ranju Ki Betiyaan is drama series created by Rashmi Sharma for Dangal TV. It is directed by Bhagwan Yadav from a screenplay by Jyoti Tandon Sekhari with the story penned by Amit Jha. The first episode aired on February 15, 2021, and it currently has around 24 episodes. The serial has received good reactions from the viewers for its comedic, loving, and family drama genre.