Rannvijay Singha To Host 1st Season Of 'Shark Tank India', Calls It 'thrilling Experience'

As the first season of the globally renowned business reality show Shark Tank is all set to come to India. Actor and TV personality Rannvijay Singha has been roped in as the host. The show that is quite popular in the US, will give an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs in India to present their ideas to experienced investors and business experts a.k.a 'The Sharks'. Rannvijay opened up about being a part of the show.

Rannvijay Singha to host Shark Tank India

Rannvijay Singha best known as one of the gang leaders on MTV Roadies is all set to host the business reality show Shark Tank India. Sharing his excitement on hosting Shark Tank India, Rannvijay told ANI, "Being a part of a revolutionary show like Shark Tank India is the most thrilling experience for me. I have been an ardent fan of the global version of Shark Tank for many years and have always enjoyed watching this along with my family."

He added, "I always believed that if a show like Shark Tank comes to India it would help uplift so many business aspirants here. Glad that this show has finally made its headway into India with Sony Entertainment Television and I get to host India's very first edition of Shark Tank; the feeling is just unbelievable."

Elaborating about the show's concept he added, "Shark Tank as a show is truly amazing since it helps turn many dreams into reality. While the entrepreneur comes up with a business idea, the show and the Sharks provide the right guidance to them on how to start, grow or go about your business. As the host, I will explain the format of the show, simplify the process of the business deal for the audiences, will engage with the pitchers about their business ideas, highlight the Sharks expectations and more."

Shark Tank India, which is set to air on Sony Entertainment Television, will make its premiere on December 20. The Sharks for the season are Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh - CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics; Peeyush Bansal - Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com, Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group, Ghazal Alagh - Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt.

(Image: Instagram/@rannvijaysingha)