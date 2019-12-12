Rannvijay Singha Wishes Raghu And Natalie On Their One Year Anniversary; Details Here

In a romantic beach wedding in Goa in December last year, Roadies creator Raghu Ram Lakshman married his Italian-Canadian fiancee Natalie Di Luccio. Present on the occasion was only close friends and Raghu's family and also Rannvijay Singha. Rannvijay was also a part of the pre-wedding ceremonies and shared quite a lot of pictures of the wedding on his social media.

Rannvijay Singha's wish for Raghu and Natalie

This year marked the first anniversary of Raghu and Natalie and Rannvijay Singha took to his Instagram handle to share a video. The video consisted of special moments from the couple's wedding. Rannvijay also added a heartfelt caption along with the video wishing the Raghu and Natalie. He wrote, "Happy Anniversary @nataliediluccio and @instaraghu !! It was such a beautiful wedding!! Wish a super life together with lots of beautiful babies!!!"

The show Roadies was begun by the twin brothers, Raghu and Rajiv and Rannvijay Singha was the first winner of this youth reality show. Since then, Rannvijay has come a long way. He started out with being a VJ for the show and also MTV. Later, he replaced Nikhil Chinappa as a judge on Roadies. He also hosted the show for quite a few years. But years later, due to some irreconcilable issues, the twin brothers left the show after which Rannvijay Singha became the face of Roadies. While many thought that things have become bitter between Raghu-Rajiv and Rannvijay, the rumours flew out the window after the latter attended Raghu's picturesque wedding last year in Goa.

Rannvijay Singha is currently working on both Roadies and Splitsvilla. In the latter, which is currently airing its 12th season, he co-hosts the show with Sunny Leone. Rannvijay has also started his own sports clothing brand. He is married to Priyanka Vohra and they have a daughter together called Kainat Singha.

