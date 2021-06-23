Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta Call Out Fake Casting Agents; Alert Fans About The Scam

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta own a production house named Dreamiyata Entertainment that most recently produced the Indian television show, Udaariyaan. Recently, a scam has been going on where unknown people have been claiming that they are casting for Dreamiyata Entertainment. Responding to that, Ravi and Sargun took to Instagram to spread awareness about the same and also said that they are taking necessary action. Take a look at their posts below.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta alert fans

Ravi Dubey shared a screenshot featuring an ad calling out for females for the projects produced by Ravi and Sargun. The screenshot also listed the requirement categories such as age, height and more including the deadline for applying to the same. The ad also mentioned the shooting location and asked the interested candidates to share pictures of themselves on the given contact number.

Sharing the same, Ravi wrote, “be aware…some fake casting agents have been duping people claiming that they are casting for our production house it’s a scam DO NOT FALL FOR THIS ….WE ARE TAKING NECESSARY ACTION.” Ravi also added a huge red sticker that said, “fake.” Sargun Mehta also shared the same on her Instagram story. Have a look at their Instagram post below.

The crew of Dreamiyata Entertainment gets vaccinated

A few days ago, Ravi Dubey took to Instagram and shared a photo saying that all the employees, cast and members of their production house got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He shared a picture of the nurses and his team while writing, “we at @dreamiyata are happy to report that all employees cast crew and members of @dreamiyata family have got our doses of vaccine ...our deepest gratitude to all the frontline workers and members of the authority.” Check out his post below.

More about Ravi and Sargun's show

Udaariyaan airs on Colors TV and the show premiered on March 15, 2021. The lead cast of the show includes Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya among others. The story of the show is about a girl, who lives in a small village in Punjab and dreams of flying to Canada for living a luxurious life there.

