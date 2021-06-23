Ravi Dubey Reunites With Sargun Mehta After Two Months, Fans Call Them 'cutest Couple'

On June 23, 2021, actor Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram to share a video on his social media and shared the news of finally meeting wifey Sargun Mehta after two months. Sargun is in London for two months. The post shared by Ravi Dubey got a lot of responses from his fans and followers as they were happy to see both of them reunite after such a long time.

Ravi Dubey reunites with Sargun Mehta after two months

Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram to share a video in which he can be seen finally meeting Sargun at the airport. In the video, Ravi tightly hugs Sargun. In the caption, he wrote, “Two months ke baad wala.” Ravi Dubey can be seen in a regular navy blue t-shirt whereas Sargun wore a black top. Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Ravi Dubey’s posts. Several social media users expressed their love with emojis whereas some users commented that they both look cute together. Actor Vindu Dara Singh also commented on Ravi’s post and said, “So sweet do dil mil rahe hai, do mahino ke badh (So sweet two hearts are meeting after two months).” Check out some of the comments below.

Ravi Dubey’s social media presence

Ravi Dubey is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared a picture of his video call with wife Sargun Mehta, where they both are showing their happy faces. In the caption, he wrote, “cant wait cant wait cant wait cant wait. P.S she will punch me for putting this picture so WILL delete later.” Have a look at his post below.



Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta on the work front

Ravi Dubey was last seen as the main lead in the show Jamai 2.0 season 2. He along with his wife Sargun is also producing the television show Udaariyaan, which airs on Colors TV. Udaariyaan premiered in March 2021. He was also seen in Badshah’s music video of the song Toxic.

Sargun Mehta was last seen in 2019 in the Punjabi movie called Jhalle. She is even going to feature in the sequel of her popular movie called Qismat 2. The film is expected to release in the month of September, this year.

IMAGE: RAVI DUBEY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.