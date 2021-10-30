Ravi Dubey turned into an old man for the upcoming crime thriller, 'Matsya Kaand'. He posted a picture of this on his Instagram feed. To this, a number of his fans and industry colleagues responded in the comments. Dubey put up a caption saying, “I have always felt like an old soul #matsyakaand Releasing 18th November on @mxplayer”.

Ravi Dubey transforms into an old man for 'Matsya Kaand'; fans say he's unrecognisable

The actor had previously also posted a picture in the same prosthetics. He had captioned the clip on his Instagram as, “PEHCHAANA? MATSYA KE DHER SAARE CHEHRON MEIN SE EK HAI YE . #matsyakaand

Watch all episodes for free 18th November onwards on @mxplayer”. To this post as well, fans reacted with a lot of hearts and fire emojis under the post. The teasers of his prosthetics have been leading to comments from fans, such as “Salute to you boss you are always my fav. Bro”. Another wrote, “Woah what a transformation”.

Matsya Kaand cast and theme

On October 21, the makers of the crime thriller series Matsya Kaand released a teaser for the show. The show will premiere on the OTT platform MX Player and will star Ravi Dubey, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Zoya Afroz, and Rajesh Sharma in the key roles. The show's teaser offers a glimpse into the dark side of stealing, deception, firearms, and more. The teaser, however, did not reveal any character's face, although it did have two lines.

Ravi Dubey posted a teaser for the performance on his Instagram account as well, followed by a post declaring that the promotion campaign has begun. The actor made his acting debut in the Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu-produced DD National television drama Stree... Teri Kahaani. Dubey later appeared in Sony Entertainment Television's romantic/drama show Saas Bina Sasural, in which he played Tej Prakash Chaturvedi, alongside Aishwarya Sakhuja. He rose to fame after playing Siddharth "Sid" Khurana alongside Nia Sharma in the serial Jamai Raja. With the web series Jamai 2.0, which is a revival of his Zee TV drama Jamai Raja, he made his digital debut alongside Nia Sharma.

