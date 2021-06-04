Reem Shaikh And Pratibha Ranta Are Giving BFF Goals Like Monica And Rachel From Friends

Tujhse Hai Raabta stars Reem Shaikh as Kalyani. The actress shares a lovely bond with Pratibha Ranta from Qurbaan Hua. They have a different yet endearing bond. Their shows sets are close to each other's and the duo is often spotted hanging out together and has even become the new BFFs in town. They were also living together recently, just like Monica and Rachel in FRIENDS. Take a look at what Tujhse Hai Raabta‘s Kalyani has to say about her friendship with Qurbaan Hua‘s Chahat.

Reem Shaikh and Pratibha Ranta share a strong bond like Monica and Rachel

Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua have had their fans on the edge of their seats with several twists and turns in the love stories of Kalyani and Malhar, as well as Neel and Chahat's, respectively. While these characters may not be related in any manner, it appears like the artists have a tight relationship. The actors of Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua have always supported one another, but no one could have imagined that the heroines of both these shows would become best friends one day. Reem Shaikh and Pratibha Ranta began bonding after they met at Qurbaan Hua's launch party last year, and they have been close ever since.

Reem revealed that she and Pratibha have known each other for a while now. "I must say that Pratibha and I are really similar as individuals, we have similar thoughts as well as the same taste in a lot of things, be it music, dance or anything else. We talk a lot about going on trips together and our first destination will be Shimla as it’s Pratibha’s native place," she added. The duo did not get enough time to spend with each other due to their hectic schedules before. However, she said, "Now that our sets are nearby, we catch up during our lunch breaks and tea breaks, as well as chill together, post pack up. In fact, we were also sharing a villa together and it was as if we were Monica and Rachel sharing an apartment in Friends."

Tujhse Hai Raabta‘s Kalyani also mentioned that she feels blessed to know her so well. They have become good friends and she loves her to the core. While Reem Shaikh as Kalyani and Qurbaan Hua‘s Chahat are definitely giving the audience some major friendship goals, there will be a lot of drama and new twists in these shows' coming episodes.

