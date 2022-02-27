Celebrities have opened up on comments related to their complexion in the past. Some of the examples of it was Nawazuddin Siddiqui being discriminated upon by a casting director over his skin colour, West Indian cricketer Darren Sammy being teased by his Indian Premier League team's colleagues and Bipasha Basu sharing why her 'dusky' complexion was always a talking point. Remo D'Souza was the latest to share his thoughts over the comments on his skin colour.

The director-filmmaker used a fun-filled video and music to convey his views on an important part of the behaviour of people towards him over the years. He wrote that he hated being called names over his complexion, but his mother used to the sing the iconic Mohammad Rafi song Hum Kaale Hain To. He shared that now he sang it to his wife Lizelle D'Souza.

Remo shared an Instagram reel with his wife Lizelle, with the song Hum Kaale Hain To from the 1965 movie Gumnaam playing in the background.

The lyrics of the track reads, 'Hum kale hai to kya hua dilwale hai' (it doesn't matter that I am dark, I have a big heart). In the video, the Race 3 director could be seen showing some stylish moves, wearing sunglasses, and keeping the hand on his heart, when the 'dilwale' part of the song was played. Lizelle could be seen smiling, and then playfully slapping and pushing him, pulling his chin and kissing him.

The 47-year-old wrote in the caption, that he hated being called 'kaalia' and 'kaalu', but his mother told him that it as not the colour of his skin, but one's heart that matters. Remo shared that he started singing the track since then, and it became his 'favourite song.'

TV stars like Gaurav Gera and Lopamaudra Raut gave their thumbs up to the video with the use of fire emojis and Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff too liked the post.

Remo D'Souza on the professional front

Remo last directed the movie Street Dancer 3D, and his next film is likely to be ABCD 3 after suffering a heart attack last month. He was currently one of the hosts on the reality show DID Lil Masters.