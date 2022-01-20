Remo D'Souza's Brother-in-law Dies By Suicide, Wife Lizelle Mourns 'Mum, I Failed You'

Dance choreographer Remo D'Souza's wife and producer Lizelle D'Souza is mourning the shocking unimely demise of her brother, Jason Watkins. Watkins reportedly killed himself at his residence. Confirming the same, Mumbai police told ANI, "Choreographer and director Remo D'souza's 48-year-old brother-in-law, Jason Savio Watkins, died by suicide in his apartment in Mumbai. His body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post mortem." Mumbai police added that a case has been registered and further investigations were underway.

Reacting to the shocking demise of her brother, Lizelle posted a picture of Jason on her Instagram stories, and wrote, "Why??????? How could you do this to me, will never forgive you. (sic)"

In another Instagram story, Lizelle dropped a childhood picture, featuring herself and her brother and wrote, "Why?". A third story had her mother's picture, with the words: "I'm sorry mum, I failed you (sic)".

It should be mentioned that Lizelle's tragedy comes only four years after she lost her mother. For Remo D'Souza's father-in-law, who is suffering from a kidney ailment, Jason's death is heartrending.

Remo D'souza and his wife. Lizelle have been in Goa for the past few days to attend a wedding.

(Image: @lizelleremodsouza/Instagram)