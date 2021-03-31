Rithvik Dhanjani And Surbhi Jyoti Groove Near Maldivian Ocean While Vacaying Together

Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He regularly shares updates about his life and whereabouts with his fans on Instagram. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a reel. In the short video clip, Rithvik Dhanjani is seen dancing with Surbhi Jyoti near the Maldivian ocean. Here is a look at Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram post about their vacation.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's dance in Maldives

Rithvik Dhanjani took to his official Instagram handle and shared a reel for his fans in which he is seen grooving with his close friend Surbhi Jyoti. The video begins with the duo standing at what appears to be an airport before transitioning to their holiday location in the Maldives. The duo is seen in their casual look at the beginning of the video where they tap on the screen giving each other looks before dancing in the Maldives. For their vacation look, Rithvik Dhanjani is seen embracing the summer vibes with a floral print shirt and shorts while Surbhi Jyoti is seen dressed in a multi-coloured bikini top. Rithvik captioned the video by saying, “Only if every travel was just a tap away!! ðŸŒŠ” Here is a look at Surbhi Jyoti and Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram video.

Netizens react to Rithvik Dhanjani's Instagram video

As soon as Rithvik shared the video on his Instagram handle, fans flooded the comments section by praising the duo. Several fans dropped in heart and fire emojis. Various fans of the actors called them cute while several others were just in awe of their vacation together. One of the users also called them ‘Friends Forever’. Here is a look at some of the comments on Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram video.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's vacation

Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti have shared several pictures from their getaway for their Instagram followers. Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's photos are surely giving their fans major wanderlust goals. In a picture shared by Rithvik Dhanjani, the actor is seen posing on a bicycle. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti has shared various pictures from her holiday on her Instagram. She also shared a video in which she is seen giving a glimpse of her stay before taking a dip in the Maldivian ocean. Here is a look at Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's photos and videos from their holiday.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's photos

Image Credits: Rithvik Dhanjani and Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.