Roadies Audition For 2020 Where And When Are They Happening Around You

Roadies has been one of the most popular shows for youngsters in India. The show promises a claim to fame as several contestants have risen to popularity due to the show. Aayushmann Khurrana and Prince Narula were some of the ex-contestants of the show who went on to become major names in the Bollywood industry.
Also Read | Roadies: A Look At Some Of The Memorable Auditions Of Iconic Contestants
The show is hereby back with another edition and has titled the show as Roadies Revolution. The registration forms of the show are available on the Voot app. The season of the show promises a journey that will produce real heroes. The show first aired in 2003 and has come a long way ever since its inception.
Also Read | ROADIES: Most Controversial Moments Of The Famous MTV Show Till Now
The show tests the physical and mental strength of the contestant. The show is also filled with travel adventure and drama. Here is the list of cities where the auditions are happening along with the criteria you would need to fulfill to be eligible.
Also Read | Ayushmann To Rannvijay: Roadies Contestants Who Become Actors
Also Read | MTV Roadies Xtreme: Format Updates, Latest Season Details And More
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.