The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Roadies Audition For 2020 Where And When Are They Happening Around You

Television News

Roadies audition for this year have been released and the cities have been named along with time. Read further ahead to find out more about the auditions.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
roadies audition

Roadies has been one of the most popular shows for youngsters in India. The show promises a claim to fame as several contestants have risen to popularity due to the show. Aayushmann Khurrana and Prince Narula were some of the ex-contestants of the show who went on to become major names in the Bollywood industry.

Also Read | Roadies: A Look At Some Of The Memorable Auditions Of Iconic Contestants

The show is hereby back with another edition and has titled the show as Roadies Revolution. The registration forms of the show are available on the Voot app. The season of the show promises a journey that will produce real heroes. The show first aired in 2003 and has come a long way ever since its inception.

Also Read | ROADIES: Most Controversial Moments Of The Famous MTV Show Till Now

The show tests the physical and mental strength of the contestant. The show is also filled with travel adventure and drama. Here is the list of cities where the auditions are happening along with the criteria you would need to fulfill to be eligible.

Roadies 2020: When and where are the auditions being held

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies) on

Also Read | Ayushmann To Rannvijay: Roadies Contestants Who Become Actors

Delhi Audition

  • Date: 5th January 2020
  • Venue: Kingdom of Dreams, Auditorium Complex Near IFFCO Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122001.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies) on

 

Chandigarh Audition

  • Date: 7th January 2020
  • Venue: Vivek High School, Sector 38B, Sector 38, Chandigarh, 160036.

 

Kolkata Audition

  • Date: 11th January 2020
  • Venue: Aquatica, Kouchpukur, P.O Hathgachia, P.S. : K.L.C, Near Rajarhat Township, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156.

 

Pune Audition

  • Date: 15th January 2020
  • Venue: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Nagar Road, Near Kharadi bypass, opp lohagoan-kharadi octroi naka, Pune, Maharashtra 411052.

 

Eligibility Criteria of Roadies Revolution

  • You must have valid Indian citizenship proof.
  • Age criteria are required above 18 years old.
  • Are you viewers of the program.
  • You are able to provide an email id.
  • Your mobile number registered with the Voot App.

Also Read | MTV Roadies Xtreme: Format Updates, Latest Season Details And More

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SENA SUPPORTS BHARAT BANDH
AMIT SHAH LAMBASTS CONGRESS
'NO NEED TO VISIT': GEHLOT
WE NEVER TALKED ABOUT PERSONAL LIFE
WATCH OUT, BUMRAH'S BACK!
UMA: 'CONG NEEDS A PSYCHIATRIST'