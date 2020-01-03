Roadies Audition For 2020 Where And When Are They Happening Around You

Roadies has been one of the most popular shows for youngsters in India. The show promises a claim to fame as several contestants have risen to popularity due to the show. Aayushmann Khurrana and Prince Narula were some of the ex-contestants of the show who went on to become major names in the Bollywood industry.

The show is hereby back with another edition and has titled the show as Roadies Revolution. The registration forms of the show are available on the Voot app. The season of the show promises a journey that will produce real heroes. The show first aired in 2003 and has come a long way ever since its inception.

The show tests the physical and mental strength of the contestant. The show is also filled with travel adventure and drama. Here is the list of cities where the auditions are happening along with the criteria you would need to fulfill to be eligible.

Roadies 2020: When and where are the auditions being held

Delhi Audition

Date: 5th January 2020

Venue: Kingdom of Dreams, Auditorium Complex Near IFFCO Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122001.

Chandigarh Audition

Date: 7th January 2020

Venue: Vivek High School, Sector 38B, Sector 38, Chandigarh, 160036.

Kolkata Audition

Date: 11th January 2020

Venue: Aquatica, Kouchpukur, P.O Hathgachia, P.S. : K.L.C, Near Rajarhat Township, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156.

Pune Audition

Date: 15th January 2020

Venue: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Nagar Road, Near Kharadi bypass, opp lohagoan-kharadi octroi naka, Pune, Maharashtra 411052.

Eligibility Criteria of Roadies Revolution

You must have valid Indian citizenship proof.

Age criteria are required above 18 years old.

Are you viewers of the program.

You are able to provide an email id.

Your mobile number registered with the Voot App.

