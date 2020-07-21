'Roadies Revolution' Promo Gives A Glimpse Of An Exciting And Tough Journey Of Contestants

MTV Roadies Revolution has made a grand comeback with interesting auditions and a power-pack culling round. The next episode would mark the start of MTV Roadies Revolution journey for a cause. In the latest promo, fans get a glimpse of an exciting journey of the Roadies that would start in Rishikesh.

Roadies Revolution's journey begins

At the start of the promo, the Roadies are seen travelling on their bikes as the text flashes ‘the journey begins’. Then there are shots of different tasks briefs by Rannvijay which give a clear indication to the fans about the theme of the show this year. Rannvijay is seen explaining a task in which he addresses the contestants and says all the money won by the Roadies would go for a cause. Later in the promo video, there is a compilation of all the good things, the Roadies would be seen doing, like putting solar panel at people’s houses who are in need and also giving a check to a poor family.

Then the promo highlights the intense tasks that would be taking place in the journey of Roadies Revolution. From wrestling, trekking to the iconic task of Roadies history, the entertainment task, the new journey has it all. At the end of the promo, the ugly spats among Roadies Revolution participants have been showcased.

The promo also shows all the planning, plotting and backstabbing that would be seen among the gangs in MTV Roadies Revolution vote-out. In one of the shots of the promo, Neha Dhupia is seen standing in a vote-out and saying, "I almost feel like I have been shot in the front and stabbed in the back." The promo ends with a compilation of Roadies' emotional meltdowns in the journey. The latest episode of Roadies Revolution will premiere on July 25, 2020.

Roadies Revolution latest updates

In the last episode of Roadies Revolution, the culling round continued. The selected contestants from the auditions put their best foot forwards to impress Rannvijay. 43 contestants get shortlisted in the auditions, out of which only 20 will go forwards to the Roadies journey. The culling round was all about challenging each other for one-hand pushups, dance battles, calisthenics moves, verbal battle etc ultimately to reach the final goal that is the Roadies journey. The selected contestants who qualified for the Roadies journey are Abhimanyu Singh, Zabi Khan, Michael Ajay, Akash Verma, Sehehj Maini, Pratibha Singh, Arushi Chawla, Sanjay Negi, Vipin Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Tarandeep Singh, Apoorva Gole, Sapna Malik, Shrishti Sudhera, Kevin Almasifar, Nisha Dhaundiyal, Akshita Sharma, Hamid Barkji, Saqib Khan and Aman Poddar.

