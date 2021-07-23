'Roadies' Winner Moves Delhi HC, Invokes 'Right To Be Forgotten' To Protect Dignity

Winner of two popular reality TV shows of India—Bigg Boss and MTV Roadies—Ashutosh Kaushik, moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday requesting for removal of all posts, videos, articles on him under the 'Right to be Forgotten.' Ashutosh Kaushik, who won the fifth season of MTV Roadies in 2007 and the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008, stated that he had suffered 'psychological pain' for diminutive acts that he had committed a decade ago following his rise to fame. The reality TV star stated that the recorded videos, photos, articles of the same are available on various search engines/ online platforms furthering his agony.

Ashutosh Kaushik evokes 'Right to be Forgotten'

In his petition, Ashutosh Kaushik detailed his career graph saying that he is a renowned public figure, a prominent actor and a reality show celebrity. He shared that after his stint with MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5 and Big Boss 2, he participated as a video jockey in MTV Roadies 8 and Big Boss 6 and had acted in numerous Bollywood movies as well.

However, despite attaining success on the silver screen, he had been under 'deep agony' for certain acts that he committed a decade ago which were still viral on online platforms. Requesting the Court to give directions to remove all 'irrelevant' posts on him, Kaushik raked up 'Right to be Forgotten' and asked for the Court to safeguard his life, liberty, dignity, reputation from further jeopardising.

"Therefore the petitioner seeks issuance of a writ or direction or order thereby giving necessary directions to the respondents to take effective and time-bound actions in removing all the posts, videos, articles written under the name of the petitioner, which is irrelevant in the present times and are causing grave injury to the Petitioner's dignity and reputation and thereby avail petitioner the 'Right to be Forgotten' to safeguard the petitioner's life, liberty, dignity, reputation from further jeopardizing," the plea stated.

After listening to his plea, the Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Central government, Press Council of India, Press Information Bureau, and Electronic Media Monitoring Centre. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 1.

What is Right to be Forgotten?

The 'Right to be forgotten' allows for a person to request the removal of his personal information from the internet database if the information in question is no longer necessary, or relevant. It is a right upheld in various countries across the world such as the UK and by organizations such as the EU. While 'Right to be forgotten' is not yet a law in India, the Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 recognizes this right and allows an individual to restrict or prevent the continuing disclosure of their personal data in terms with certain conditions.

(With Agency Inputs)

