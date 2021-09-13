Rohit Bose Roy, Hina Khan Cross Paths In Maldives, Groove To THIS 'Shershaah' Song

Mumbai Saga actor Rohit Bose Roy is currently vacationing with his wife in the Maldives. Interestingly, he bumped into Hina Khan, who is also enjoying her time there. Rohit Bose Roy shared a picture of the two on this social media account and also shared a glimpse of them grooving to Kitthe Chaliye, from the film Shershaah.

Rohit Bose Roy, Hina Khan bump latest vacation deets

Rohit Bose Roy took to his Instagram account on Monday to ask his fans and followers to guess whom he bumped into. Calling it a ‘small world’, the actor posted a picture of the two of them. She captioned it, “Guess who I bumped into at @velassarumaldives !!! It’s a small world after all !!!”

Hina Khan, who was last seen in Hacked headed to the comments section of the post and mentioned that the world gets even smaller for ‘like-minded travel-loving people'. The reality tv star also wrote, “Let’s try to bump into one another often.” the actor replied to her comment with three heart emoticons.

Rohit Bose Roy also shared a video of the duo shaking a leg to Kitthe Chaliye, from the film Shershaah. The video features the actor punishing Hina as she swings on a hammock, and also sees the duo groove in a scenic background in the frame. Watch the video here:

Rohit has been quite active on Instagram during his vacation. Posting a picture with his wife, the actor mentioned that it was ‘time for some romance’. The actor also shared that he was waiting to eat crab and enjoy his private dining experience. The actor wrote, “Private dining on the water!! Looking forward to some yummy crab! The Maldives never fails to surprise! Just simply magical !!!” Rohit and his wife could be seen twinning in white as they posed for the picture.

Calling the couple’s getaway a ‘honeymoon2.0’, the Kaabil actor uploaded yet another picture with his wife, Manasi. He wrote, “The different hues of Maldives, as in life, are cast of a different blue!”. In the caption, Rohit wrote about the empty nest syndrome and mentioned that it can do one of two things to a couple. He said it could either make a couple sad and lonely, or it could ‘make you seek each other and CELEBRATE the lil one flying off’. The actor mentioned that he chose to do the latter.

