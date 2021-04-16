Rohitashv Gour's Daughter's Instagram Account Hacked, Actor Files Complaint

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain star Rohitashv Gour has lodged a complaint with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. The actor has filed a complaint as his daughter Giti Gour’s Instagram account has been hacked. He also took to his Twitter to alert his fans and followers about the same.

Rohitashv Gour's daughter's Instagram hacked

In his tweet, Gour wrote, “HACKED… ALERT. My daughter’s Instagram @gitigour got hacked”. He also asked his fans to not respond to any messages or open any link that must have been sent from the hacked account.

On March 15, Rohitashv Gour shared a video from his recent Instagram live session wherein he spoke about the ill effects of hacking. In the video, he said that his daughter works very hard on the dance videos that she uploads on her Instagram handle. He also sent out a message to the hackers by saying that it is not good to wash away somebody’s hard work. He further said that it saddens him to see his daughter cry.

Sharing the video, Gour wrote in the caption, “Meri beti Giti Gour ka account kisi ne hack kar liya hai. Aap sabhi savdhan rahiye”. Which translates to, ‘Somebody has hacked my daughter Giti’s account. Urging you all to stay alert as well’. His fans and followers echoed his sentiments and agreed that hacking is indeed a menace. Many also showered love and support to Giti and commented that she should not get disheartened.

Rohitashv Gour’s Instagram

The actor gives his fans a sneak peek by sharing BTS videos from his time on the sets of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Recently, he shared a video of him talking about an episode that aired in 2010. In the video, he spoke about they made an episode on a viral disease that spreads quickly from one person to another. He further said that particular video clip is going viral on social media as well because of its relevance in current times.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain cast, latest episode and other details

The latest episode of this comedy-drama serial saw how fascinated Angoori is by the local Robin Hood. She also tells Vibhooti about the dreams she has of him where he comes riding a horse for her. As usual, Vibhooti who wants to impress Angoori dresses like Robin Hood for her. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain cast includes Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre Poorey, Nehha Pendse and Rohitashv Gour essaying the four prominent characters.

Image courtesy- @rohitashvgour Instagram