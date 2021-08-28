Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Share Stunning Pics From Their Vacation In Kerala; See Here

Television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla jetted off for a vacation to celebrate Rubina's birthday. The couple is currently seen enjoying their vacation with family and friends in Kerala. Both Rubina and Abhinav have been giving a peek into their vacation via their Instagram handles. Take a look at the photos here.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are mesmerised by the beauty of Kerala

Rubin Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla recently jetted off to Kerala to celebrate Rubina's birthday. The duo was accompanied by actor Benaf Dadachandji and her family on their vacation. Rubina took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself swaying on a swing and thanked her fans and followers for all the wishes they sent her for her birthday. She wrote, "My Heart is filled with love and gratitude ♥️….. #thankyou." The actor also shared pictures of their boat ride and wrote that Kerala had her heart.

Abhinav Shukla also shared a picture of Rubina on his Instagram to wish her on her 34th birthday. As he shared the picture he wrote, "Always open skies and clean air and healthy living on your Birthday…. To check out Ruby’s birthday gift wait for few days! @rubinadilaik." Rubina and Abhinav were recently seen in the music video of Tumse Pyaar Hai. Earlier they were also seen in the music video of Marjaneya sung by Neha Kakkar.

On the work front, Abhinav Shukla is currently seen in the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rubina became a household name after she played the role of Soumya Singh in the Colors TV show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor played the role of a transgender woman and received praise for her performance. She quit the show in 2020 but returned to the series in 2021. Dilaik is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Ardh. The project marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palash Muchhal. The movie features Hiten Tejwani and veteran actor Rajpal Yadav. Filming of the movie Ardh will start from September 2021 and will be released in 2022.

Image: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram