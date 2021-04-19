Rubina Dilaik Shares Relatable 'Galat' Moment; Here's How Singer Asees Kaur Reacted

Rubina Dilaik is popularly known for her role as Radhika in Zee TV's Choti Bahu. The actor is often seen making unique Instagram reels and taking up several challenges. She recently featured in Asees Kaur's song Galat alongside actor Paras Chhabra. She also shared her own version of Asees Kaur's new song Galat.

Rubina Dilaik's relatable Galat moment

At the beginning of the video, Rubina was seen working out and thinking about healthy food which she could consume after that. However, she ends up having junk food like burger and fries. She eventually realises that she isn't cutting down on her calories and instantly regrets it. She is then seen checking her weight and sobbing about the same. As the lyrics go, "Mainu Lagdae Meri Zindagi Vich, Kuch Galat Ho Reha Ae" (I think things are not going right in my life) she points out to her tummy. Rubina asked her fans and the artists if they could relate to the same.

Reactions to Rubina Dilaik's new song

After watching the new version of Asees Kaur's new song, fans flooded her comment section with all things nice. They mentioned that she's already fit and shouldn't feel conscious about her weight. Galat song's artist Asees Kaur wrote that she could cheat for a day and start eating healthy from tomorrow. Fans flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis.

About Rubina Dilaik's new song Galat

In the music video, Rubina is seen playing the role of a betrayed wife. She witnesses her relation with her husband falling apart as she catches him cheating on her. The lyrics of Galat song are penned by Raj Fatehpur and the song is composed by Vikas. Here's Rubina and Asees' new song Galat.

A sneak peek into Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

Rubina shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. She was seen wearing a mustard layered top with a floral neckline. She also wore matching danglers to complete the look. She wrote that one should own their own story. She also shared a couple of pictures flaunting her sassy look. She wore a red Bardot top with blue ripped jeans. She wore pencil heels and a bohemian statement necklace to complete her look.

