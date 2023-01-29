Rupali Ganguly Buys A Luxury Car; Shares Video Unveiling Her 'white Beauty'

Rupali Ganguly is a proud owner of a brand-new car. The 'Anupamaa' actress bought a brand new Mercedes Benz and shared a video unveiling her car on social media.

In the video, the actress can be seen celebrating the special occasion with her family. The car showroom was decked up with her photographs and balloons. Rupali came dressed in a yellow saree and posed in front of her white car along with her husband and her son.

From dancing with joy to diligently performing the puja before taking her 'white beauty' home, the actress made sure to capture each of those precious and proud moments. Sharing the video on Instagram, Rupali wrote, "GRATITUDE 🙏🏻 JAI MATADI JAI MAHAKAL ❤️. Thank you @ashwinkverma for giving me the courage to dream".

"@rajan.shahi.543 Thank you for giving me the chance to make my dreams turn into reality. And Thankkkyou Rudransh Verma for being my Biggest blessing and dream come true!!", she added.

Check out the post here:

Celebrities congratulate Rupali Ganguly

As soon as the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress dropped the post, several celebrities took to her comment section and penned congratulatory messages. The producer of 'Anupamaa', Rajan Shahi commented, "THU THU THU." Her co-stars Alpana Buch and Ashlesha Savant also congratulated the actress. While Alpana penned, "Are wah", Ashlesha wrote "Congrats."

Actor Ronit Roy also commented on her post and wrote, "Congratulations on your newest acquisition."

Apart from celebrities, some fans also congratulated the actress. A social media user referred to Rupali's popular sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' where she played the role of a 'middle-class woman'. He wrote, "This time it’s Monisha buying an expensive car."

Rupali Ganguly's professional life

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly is currently playing a lead role in 'Anupamaa' opposite Gaurav Khanna. Ever since the show started on the small screen in 2020, it has been a TRP topper.