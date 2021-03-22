Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu Winner 2021: Yasaswi Kondepudi Bags Season 13 Trophy

On March 21, 2021, Zee Telugu’s singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: The Next Singing ICON announced their season 13’s winner on their official Twitter handles. They informed their fans and followers that Yasaswi Kondepudi is the winner of ‘The Next Singing ICON Title’. The team shared a still from the grand finale and further congratulated the winner. The show which is considered to be one of the longest-running music shows on Telugu television aired its grand finale on March 21, 2021.

In the picture, Yasaswi can be seen donning a bright blue suit with a black bow-tie. He flashed his bright smile while holding the winner’s trophy in his hand. At the bottom of the picture, one can see that the team was giving ‘live updates’ to their fans on their social media handle. As for the caption, they congratulated the singer for ‘winning the Next Singing ICON Title’.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of the fans and followers of the show retweeted the post and dropped lovely comments. A fan congratulated Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu winner 2021 and dropped several praising hands emoticons. Another one complimented the makers and called the show ‘great’ and stated that he ‘loved it’. He further congratulated the participants on the show. A netizen wrote that Yasaswi ‘deserves every bit of appreciation and love’. He further wished him a ‘bright future and success ahead’. Another one wrote that the winner was on fire with the last round performance. He wished him ‘all the best for his future endeavours' and added 'long way to go’.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: The Next Singing ICON’s Season 13 premiered its first episode on Zee Telugu on August 23, 2020. The singing reality show was judged by Koti, SP Sailaja and Chandrabose with Kalpana Raghavendar judging episodes six and seven. Pradeep Machiraju hosted the reality show. In the finale, Bharat Raj, Pawan Kalyan, Pragya Nayani, Chaitanya and Yasaswi Kondepudi emerged as the five finalists of the season. However, Yasaswi fought for the title and became the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu 2021. The finale episode was graced by several actors such as Naveen Polishetty and his co-actor Faria Abdullah. The actor entertained the audience with his signature lines and hilarious imitation of renowned playback singer, Udit Narayan.

