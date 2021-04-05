'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For April 3: Sagar Plans To Kidnap Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 3 episode begins with Anant returning home with the family after getting treated at the hospital. Gehna worries about Anant's health. Kakaji asks Anant how did he get hurt. Anant explains the entire story of how he was kidnapped and kept hidden. Anant says he didn't see the face of his kidnapper but the latter's eyes looked similar. Anant says the kidnapper wanted to break Gehna emotionally and mentally so that she loses the final round.

Gehna bets her doubts on Sagar. She says only Sagar is capable of hurting the family. Anant gets furious and tries to get up but his injuries hurt him. Sapan suggests Anant take some rest as he is weak. Chetan suggests they inform the police. Hema starts worrying about Sagar when the Desai family plans to get him arrested. However, Baa asks them to wait as Anant is still weak.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - April 3

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, later on, Hiral suggests Baa they visit the temple for Anant's betterment. Gehna says she is fasting for Anant's betterment and will eat food after visiting the temple. Kanak loses her calm and decides to hurt Sagar. She blames the latter for losing against Gehna.

Hema calls Sagar and tells him to stay away from Kanak. She also tells him to leave Gehna's back as she is a nice girl. At the same time, Gehna comes to Hema's room asking for something. Sagar overhears Gehna and Hema's conversation and makes a plan to see her at the temple.

While Sagar smiles thinking about Gehna, Kanak comes there and punches him on his back. Kanak insults Sagar and gives him bangles to wear. Sagar leaves from there thinking about hurting Gehna. Radhika overhears Kanak and Sagar's conversation. She gets mad at Kanak and lashes out at her.

While Gehna feeds Anant, the latter asks her to wear Mrs Surat's crown for him. Radhika calls Anant to tell Kanak's truth but she simply asks him about his health. Kanak offers Radhika a better deal to kick Gehna out of Anant's life. Radhika accepts it. Gehna visits the temple alone.

Sagar disguises himself as a priest and fools Gehna. He instructs her to go behind the temple and kidnaps her. Anant feels something is wrong with Gehna and rushes to the temple.

