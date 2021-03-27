'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For March 20: Anant Gets Kidnapped

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 26 episode was certainly one of the most interesting episodes. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot moves ahead rapidly after the winners of the 'Nari' rounds are declared. Read the latest episode's written update to know more about what strange turns the show took.

Gehna wins the round

Gehna is declared as the second winner for the 'Naari' round after Radhika. It surprises everyone and makes the Desais very happy. Anant is over the moon as Gehna wins this round. Gehna is extremely happy and starts walking backstage where she is eventually surrounded by everyone.

Anant's concern for Gehna makes Radhika jealous

Everybody congratulates Gehna for her achievement, and soon Anant comes to congratulate her. He also tells her that he was extremely concerned about her feet, and the swelling. Radhika turns jealous upon seeing Anant's concerns for Gehna. As everyone is about to leave and go home, she stops Anant and asks him to help her zip her dress up. While Anant hesitates, she turns around and asks him to do it, only for Gehna to zip her dress up instead of Anant.

Kanak's Conspiracy

Kanak and Hema watch everything going on and figure out that Anant is the one who gives Gehna all the confidence. Kanak asks Hema to give Sagar a call, so they can come up with a plan to put Anant at risk, thereby lowering Gehna's confidence. Kanak and Hema reach the agreed-upon place and wait for Sagar. A beggar comes to them begging for food and money, and as Kanak prepares to slap him with her sandal, she learns that it is Sagar. They later devise a plan good enough to quench his thirst for revenge.

Anant helps Genhna study

While Gehna is studying for her exams, Anant applies some cream on her feet. He watches her study and helps her pronounce "Definition of convex lens." He later tells her that she should never compromise on her studies no matter what and that she must balance the Mrs. Surat competition with her academics. He also asks her to record her voice while studying and listen to it later, so she can improve.

Anant leaves for Mumbai

Anant gets a call from a recruiter who asks him to come to Mumbai for an interview. He prepares to leave for Mumbai that night and Gehna helps him pack his bag. Gehna's Pallu gets stuck to Anant's watch as she wishes him all the best. Tia comes to call him and notices that they are having a moment. She tells him that the company car has arrived to take him. Anant leaves after saying goodbye to everyone.

Anant is kidnapped

After Anant leaves, Gehna accidentally drops the Pooja Thali. Hema pretends to be worried as this is an omen. She starts making Genha feel guilty for this when she is defended by others. Meanwhile, Anant suspects that he is going from an unsafe route and asks the driver to take the route that goes from the highway. The driver starts ignoring him and Anant starts panicking. He stops the car in a secluded place and runs away. Sagar’s goons spray pepper spray into his eyes and kidnap him.

