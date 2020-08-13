Salman Khan's Designer Shares Glimpse Of The Actor From 'Bigg Boss 14' Sets; See Picture

Actor Salman Khan’s designer Ashley Rebello recently shared a picture of the actor from the sets of Bigg Boss 14. In the picture, Salman Khan is seen sitting on a chair facing his back towards the camera. The actor is seen wearing a black jacket with ripped design. Ashley captioned the picture as, “What’s coming next any guesses maybe it’s @bigboss.14.official.” Fans praised Salman Khan for the picture and also showed their excitement for the upcoming show Bigg Boss 14. Take a look at Salman Khan’s photo from the sets of Bigg Boss 14.

Also Read| 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta refutes being part of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Salman Khan spotted outside Mehboob studios

Earlier, Salman Khan was spotted coming out of Mehboob studios on the night of August 10. A paparazzi account on Instagram revealed that the actor was shooting for his reality TV show Bigg Boss' new season. The promo for the show will reportedly release by the end of August.

The actor was spotted leaving the Mehboob studios in his white Range Rover. This season of Bigg Boss will be the fourteenth season of the show. According to media reports, there will be 16 inmates in the Bigg Boss house. Reportedly, common people will also enter the Bigg Boss house as contestants.

Also Read| 'Bigg Boss 14' release date out now: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 to premiere on this date

Bigg Boss 14 teaser featuring Salman Khan

In the recent past, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 released the first teaser of the show. In one of the videos, Salman Khan can be seen working on his farm as he says in a voiceover, “Lockdown brought a bump to everyone’s life, which is why I am growing rice. But now the time has come for the season to change because Bigg Boss 2020 is here.” The release date of the show is not announced yet.

Also Read| Salman Khan gears up for Bigg Boss 14, clicked outside Mehboob Studios

Several fans of the show were quick enough to leave a comment under the post while explaining their excitement to watch the much-awaited show. One of the users wrote that she will miss Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from the previous season in this new one. Another user expressed his curiosity to watch the upcoming season and wrote that he is just unable to control his excitement. A third follower chimed in and wrote ‘Super-excited.”

Also Read| 'Bigg Boss 14': Tejasswi Prakash to be one of the contestants on Salman Khan’s show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.