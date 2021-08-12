Sana Khan Enjoys Floating Breakfast With 'beautiful View' While Vacationing In Maldives

Former actor Sana Khan is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her husband, Anas Saiyad. Sana Khan enjoys a massive following of over four million on Instagram. She is keeping her fans updated with continuous posts and stories about her outing. Recently, Sana gave a glimpse of her enormous floating breakfast tray.

Sana Khan enjoys her floating breakfast

Sana Khan recently took to her Insatgram handle to give a glimpse of her breakfast and view in the Maldives. Sana Khan shared a few photos and videos of her breakfast by the ocean. In one of the videos, her giant breakfast tray was seen floating on the water. The actor also shared a glimpse of the breakfast, which had some fruits, omelette, croissants, coffee, and juices. Sana Khan was seen having breakfast while enjoying the scenic view of the ocean. In the caption, she wrote, "Waking up to this beautiful view with floating breakfast is everyone’s dream. So loved it 😍." She further thanked her husband and wrote, "Thank you @anas_saiyad20 🌹."

More glimpses of Sana Khan's vacation in the Maldives

On Wednesday, August 11, Sana Khan shared a funny video of her enjoying herself in a pool. The Jai Ho actor was seen sitting on an inflated duck while her husband was shooting a video. In the video, Anas Saiyad was heard asking Sana if she was enjoying herself. Sana replied, "Yes, I am loving it" and then fell into the pool. In the caption, she wrote, "Timing toh dekho mere fall ki 😂😂 Allah ki kudrat pe 🤣🤣🤣 It’s super windy so it’s very tough to balance 🙈."

The Wajah Tum Ho actor shared another post from her vacation in the Maldives on Wednesday. She was seen posing before the ocean on an island in the Maldives. In the caption, she shared how she was enjoying being on the island. She wrote, "Only if I could explain in words how vibrant this island is 😍." In another photo, Sana Khan was seen posing in a shade on the island. In the caption, she wrote, "Relaxing by the beach 🥰 And ofcourse miya exhausted by the beach 🤣🤣 (clicking my pics)🙈 @anas_saiyad20 ♥️."

IMAGE: SANA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

