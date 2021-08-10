Former actor Sana Khan is giving us major vacation goals as she shared glimpses of her Maldives vacation with her husband Anas Sayed on Instagram. On Monday, she showed fans how she took a seaplane to her destination, later posting picturesque photos on the beach adorned in beautiful pink attire. The vacation, however, was filled with its own share of fun as the former actor shared the couple's plane sessions as well as the duo's twinning video while exiting the airport.

Sana khan shares videos from her exquisite Maldives vacay

In a string of videos posted by Sana as she spent a romantic getaway with her husband Anas Sayed, one can see Sana frantically walking at the port, with her hands locked with Anas'. She wore a black and white burka and hijab in the video while Anas wore a plain white kurta-pyjama along with a white jacket. The actor can be seen getting her documents checked at the post and says, "So finally we got a chance to travel and guess where we are going? We have reached the first port and everything is being done with all safety precautions and everything is up to the mark,".

She also showed fans a peek of the seaplane boarded by her and the water villas that the duo is residing at. The duo can be seen enjoying the welcome drinks as they arrive. In a later post, Sana could be seen enjoying her leisure time, posing at the beach in a pink and purple dress. The reality show contestant joked about her husband getting exhausted while clicking her photos."Relaxing by the beach and of course miya exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics)," she wrote.

Sana shares a hilarious 'expectation vs reality' video

In the hilarious video, which Sana recently posted, fans can watch her scream as expected to be pushed lightly by her husband on a sea-side swing, who in turn puts in his maximum strength sending the swing high up. She squealed in joy and even called out to her 'mummy' as Anas pushed her higher. She captioned the hilarious video and wrote, "Was expecting love and gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach and jaws still hurting".

Last October, Sana left her acting career to serve humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. Taking to her social media handle, she said, "Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them”.

Sana rose to fame with her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. She has also starred in movies like Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

