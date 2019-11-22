Sanaya Irani: The Actor's Latest Outfit For Intezaar Promotions

Sanaya Irani is an Indian actress who made her debut in the SAB TV drama Left Right Left in the year 2007. Sanaya Irani was spotted in multiple Indian TV serials like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon, etc. The actress has recently been promoting her new music video called Intezaar starring herself and Gurmeet Choudhary. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur and composed by Mithoon. The heart-touching song is full of affection, love, and passion. Sanaya Irani with her recent fashionable posts on social media has proved that she is not only a good actor but also a fashionista. Listed below are her latest stylish outfits that she put together for Intezaar promotions.

Sanaya Irani's Outfit for Intezaar

Sanaya Irani looks gorgeous in this blue printed blazer dress. Sanaya has put together a tan orange top inside. Sanaya Irani looks stylish in this knee-length dress. She adds on to the dress with a pair of blue suede peep-toe heels. Sanaya completes her look with statement stud earrings and rings. She adds glamour to her look with her dramatic curly hair and makeup. Sanaya Irani's outfit is from printsbyradhika and heels from Dech Barrouci.

The song Intezaar featuring Sanaya Irani has already hit the YouTube screens and fans are going in a frenzy. Mithoon's latest composition with Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur is a hit with music lovers. Adding to the song's charm is the mesmerizing story-line, captivating direction, and Sanaya Irani and Gurmeet Choudhary’s sizzling chemistry. The fans can relate to the song as it explores different emotions like pain, resentment, anger, love, and guilt. This is the first time that Sanaya Irani and Gurmeet Choudhary have paired up and now the fans want to see more of the pair.

