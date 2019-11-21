Sanaya Irani: Here Are Some Of The Actor's Most Casual Outfits

Sanaya Irani made her television debut in 2007 with the SAB TV drama Left Right Left. Sanaya portrayed the role of Cadet Sameera Shroff in the Hindi serial. Going forward Sanaya was seen playing a negative role in Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi in 2008. Sanaya Irani was also recognised for her roles in serials like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon, etc and her fans have been waiting to see more of her. However, Sanaya Irani is not only known for her acting skills but is also known for her sense of Fashion. The actor manages to pull off even casual outfits with style and elegance. Here is a look at four of Sanaya’s casual outfits:

Sanaya Irani - Casual outfits

Sanaya opted for a blue floral print blazer dress. She paired it with denim block heels. She completed her look with minimal makeup and no jewellery. This outfit is ideal for a brunch.

Sanaya Irani sported a striped co-ord set. The actor paired the look with a brown belt and brown lock heels. The actor looked beautiful as she did not wear makeup and kept the look simple yet elegant.

Sanaya Irani opted for a denim on denim jeans and jacket combination, with a white crop top. The actor was all smiles as she posed for the camera. She paired the look with white shoes and minimal makeup.

Sanaya Irani opted for denim shorts and a striped jacket. This is one of the most casual looks of the actor. She paired the look with sunglasses, white shoes, and a bag pack.

