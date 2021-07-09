Sargun Mehta Pens Emotional Note For Ravi Dubey As 'Udaariyaan' Completes 100 Episodes

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are a popular tv couple who began dating on the sets of their tv show, 12/24 Karol Bagh. As the duo has come a long way together, Sargun Mehta recently went down memory lane and penned a heartwarming note for her husband, Ravi Dubey to which the latter reacted with 'teary-eyed'.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Udaariyaan completes 100 episodes

Sargun Mehta recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of some of her cherishing memories spent with Ravi Dubey all these years. She shared some of their unseen and candid memories in the post and recalled how they got together. She stated, “I kept thinking all night what got us here.. from being "omi and neetu" in karol bagh to producing Udaariyaan. I dont know if we had luck on our side but I definitely know that we had hardwork and discipline on our side. We held each others hand through thick and thin and kept reminding us that we are meant for greater things. Everyday for the last 11 years with ravi, I feel the journey has just stared".

Speaking about their journey in the acting industry, she added, “Starting of from being 2nd leads in television, to leads, to doing punjabi films and web shows, to producing punjabi films and now hindi television the journey has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride and that too the best one ever.”

As Sargun Mehta & Ravi Dubey are the producers of the tv show, Udaariyaan which recently completed its 100th episode, she mentioned, “ Before I celebrate with the team of Udaariyaan I need to wish the only team who started of with this and thats me and ravi.

I love us and 🥂🥂🥂🥂 to us badi. Its 100 episodes of Udaariyaan today. All the madness, hardwork and money 😷😷 literally all of the money🤣🤣🤣 looks like is paying off. Thats what happens When a tornado meets a volcano.” She ended her post by tagging Ravi Dubey with a note, “abhi toh party shuru huyi hai.”

As Sargun Mehta dedicated her post to Ravi Dubey, he took to Instagram and reshared her post with a note. In his post, he stated how her beautiful post bought tears to his eyes and added how much he loved her. Referring to Sargun’s Instagram post, the actor also mentioned how he resonated with every word she wrote and stated, “बस अब और क्या कहूँ ..तुमने सब कह दिया”.

