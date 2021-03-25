Sasural Simar Ka 2: Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim To Leave After A Few Episodes

Dipika Kakar became a household name with the serial Sasural Simar Ka. She played the role of Simar Bhardwaj and was a part of the show for six years. Now reports from Spotboye suggests that Dipika is all set to make her comeback as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka 2. Along with Dipika, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim will also become a part of the show. Read further to more about the upcoming season of Sasural Simar Ka.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim to come back in Sasural Simar Ka 2

According to the publication, the couple will not become a permanent part of the show. They will reprise their role as Simar and Prem for the initial episodes. The new season of the serial will also see fresh faces including Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar and Akash Jagga in pivotal roles. Dipika and Shoaib have already started shooting for their scenes.

Earlier, Dipika took to her Instagram to share the promo video of the new season. In the video, Dipika is seen wearing a red saree, she then talks to the audience. She mentions that she has spent years with everyone as Simar and couldn't wait to come back. She then talks about introducing a new member of the family. While sharing the video, she captioned it as, "Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....

Are you ready......Lets create magic again". Check out the video.

Dipika isn't the only actor who has reprised her role in the second season of a show. Other than her, Hina Khan also reprised her role for Naagin 4 and Devoleena Bhattacharjee also came back for Saath Nibhana Saathiya. While Dipika will stay for only a few episodes, the new season will be a fresh start for the story.

Sasural Simar Ka's episodes

The show went on for six years and consisted of 2063 episodes before ending on March 2, 2018. The show that premiered on April 25, 2011, included Dipika Kakar, Avika Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manish Raisinghan, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vaishali Takkar, Siddharth Shivpuri, Varun Sharma, Nikki Sharma, Monica Sharma, Krissann Barretto, Rohan Mehra and Mazher Sayed.

