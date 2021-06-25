'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Written Update June 24: Sandhya Accepts Simar, Aarav Breaks Down

In Sasural Simar ka 2's June 24 2021 episode, Aarav recalls Reema's words. He stands near the window and expresses concern. Reema too recalls Aarav's words and learns about his compromises for her. Vivaan, Aarav and Simar break down in tears. Meanwhile, the next day, the doctor reveals Avinash's reports to the family and tells them that he's doing better. The doctor adds that he doesn't need any more stress and that the environment has to be happy around him.

Gagan and Roma leave for home and Maa stays in the hospital with Avinash. Simar 2 recalls Reema's words. She recalls how the latter told her that she snatched Aarav from him. Simar tries to sneak out of the house in the dark. She tells God that she is not at fault and she's unaware of why all this is happening. She remembers how her parents and everyone demeaned her. She remembers Simar 1's words and seeks God's blessings.

Aarav tells God that he had only asked for a life partner but in return, his family got hurt and humiliation. He adds that if love is a big crime then he doesn't want it anymore. The next day morning, Sandhya comes to the temple and sees Simar 2 sleeping on the floor. She unknowingly throws the pot and Simar 2 wakes up in shock and fear. Sandhya quickly asks Simar to hide in the room before Badi Maa comes down. Sandhya asks if she's eaten anything since last night and tells her that she will feed her. Simar 2 mentions that Badi Maa will be very upset if she sees her.

Sandhya thinks it's important for Aarav's father to know about the ruckus that has happened. Sandhya adds that for a girl, after her marriage, her in-laws' house is all she has. She continues that even though the situation isn't right, she will always be there for Simar. A hurt Aarav destroys all the decorations in his room and fights with himself for the mistakes he's made. He thinks he was always better alone.

