Saumya Tandon Raises Funds To Help Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Late Co-star Deepesh's Family

The demise of Deepesh Bhan who was known for playing the popular on-screen character Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has left a great blow to his fans. Post his tragic death, his family who was dependent on the star’s income is now in financial debt. In order to extend her helping hand, Saumya Tandon took to Instagram and launched an initiative to help late actor Deepesh Bhan’s family. She shared a video on her official handle and requested fans to donate and help Deepesh’s family to repay a home loan worth ₹50 lakh.

In order to fulfill Deepesh’s dream, Saumya requested fans to contribute their bit. She explained that ‘whatever amount will be collected will be given to Deepesh's wife, through which she can pay the home loan.’ Saumya's initiative was lauded by her and Deepesh's fans who commented on the post and contributed their bit, figures of which are yet unknown.

In the video, Saumya said in Hindi, “Deepesh Bhan is no more with us but his memories are still with us. He was a talkative person and often used to talk about his home, which he bought after taking a home loan for his family. He got married and even has a son but then he left us. Now, we can repay him by giving back his house to his son."

She shared the fund link on her account and added to the post, “This is for one of the sweetest co-actors I worked with @Deepesh_b2. Let’s show good people don’t go unnoticed. Every small bit counts. #helpdeepeshsfamily Link to the fund is in the bio."

For the unknown, the 41-year-old actor passed away on July 23. . The actor collapsed early in the morning while playing cricket, and was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. While the actor was last seen playing Malkhan in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, he also appeared in several other TV shows. His TV shows include Comedy Ka King Kaun, Bhootwala, FIR, Champ and Sun Yaar Chill Maar. The actor was also a part of the 2007 film Faltu Utpatang Chatpatti Kahani.

IMAGE: Instagram/Saumya_Tandon_