Saumya Tandon Shares Glimpse Of Her Photoshoot; Says 'I Have A Moustache'

Television actor Saumya Tandon, who is popularly known for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, to share a short video that is truly unmissable. The actor can be seen striking some intense poses in the video. Along with the video, the actor also revealed that she’s got a moustache.

In the video, Tandon can be seen giving a close up to her face as she strikes a pose for the photoshoot. Soon, her hair begins to fly due to the wind and a few strands get stuck on her mouth. Saumya opted for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyedo, and bold lips. She also captioned the post as “I have a moustache”. Take a look at a few glimpses below.

Saumya Tandon is frequently seen sharing photos and videos from both her professional and personal life. She recently unearthed an old photograph of herself from her school days. Saumya Tandon shared a passport-sized photo of herself from middle school on her Instagram storey. Saumya, who was 13 at the time, was dressed simply in a t-shirt and small hoops. She was in class "VIII-C" at the time, as stated right below the picture. She went on to say that she discovered the picture while cleaning out her drawer. Here's a picture of Saumya Tandon from middle school. Take a look at Saumya Tandon's Instagram post below.

She also goes on to share several throwbacks, photoshoots, family photos, and more that often take the internet by a storm. The actor also shared a video of herself exploring the little pleasures of being homebound. Watch the video below.

On the work front

Saumya Tandon was seen in television shows like Aisa Des Hai Mera, Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni and more. The actor also hosted various shows like Mallika-E-Kitchen, Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, and Dance India Dance. She was last seen in the much-acclaimed show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast also featured Rohitash Gaud, Aasif Sheikh, and Shubhangi Atre Poorey in lead roles. Saumya quit the show in 2020 and was then replaced by Neha Pendse to play Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra.

Image Source: Saumya Tandon Instagram

