'Schitt's Creek' Fame Sarah Levy Receives Warm Birthday Wish From Her Brother & Father

The award-winning Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek had almost the entire Lecy family working on it. While Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy created the show, it also had Sarah Levy in a pivotal role. Sarah Levy is certainly much close to her family as she has shared the same in several interviews. The actor celebrated her 35th birthday on September 10, 2021. Here's how her family wished her on her special day.

Sarah Levy rang into her 35th birthday on Friday, September 10. The actor's elder brother, Daniel Levy. sent in warm wishes via social media. He shared a photo with Sarah levy and cropped their father, Eugene Levy. He wrote, "Happy birthday, @sarahplevy! Love you so much I cropped out Dad! xoxo." Sarah Levy reacted to the photo and wrote, "Just traces of his shoulder and head. Love you!❤️." 'The sibling duo's fans were thrilled to read the caption and wrote, "The best sibling pair 😍❤️."

The official social media handles of Schitt's Creek also wished Sarah Levi on her birthday. Their tweet read, "Please join us in wishing Sarah Levy a very happy birthday! would you like a spoon or a straw?" Eugene Levy reshared the tweet and penned a sweet note for his daughter. He wrote, "Couldn't love you more, honey! The happiest of birthdays to my dear, sweet Sarah!!!."

Couldn't love you more, honey! The happiest of birthdays to my dear, sweet Sarah!!! https://t.co/lhSRLn7pUv — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) September 10, 2021

Sarah Levy in Schitt's Creek

Sarah Levy portrayed the role of a kind-hearted and innocent restaurant manager, Twyla Sands. Twyla managed the only restaurant Cafe Tropical in the entire town. She had a pivotal role in the show as she had an appearance in almost all episodes. Twyla had a close connection with Johnny Rose as she spoke to him every day. She also became much close to Alexis but the end of the show.

Details about Schitt's Creek

The Emmy Award-winning show Schitt's Creek revolved around a wealthy family, who lose all their wealth, and are forced to reside in a town they bought as a joke. The show cast Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and Daniel Levy in the lead roles. It broke the records by winning seven Emmys in 2020. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

IMAGE: DANIEL LEVY'S INSTAGRAM