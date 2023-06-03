Scoop Actress Karishma Tanna Parties With Lovebirds Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni In Goa

Popular TV industry celebs recently headed out for a vacation. It included Scoop actress Karishma Tanna along with her husband Varun Bangera, Aly Goni, Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. They are currently holidaying in Goa.

From their funny moments to their travel diaries, the actors shared several glimpses from their getaway. Recently, Aly shared a series of photos from his vacation. In the first photo, he was posing for a mirror selfie. He donned a printed shirt paired with white trousers. In the second photo, he was seen posing with his friends Varun and Aditya.

While Varun opted for a pink shirt teamed with white pants, Aditya opted for a cool look in a white T-shirt teamed with a blue printed shirt and jeans. The third photo was a group featuring the boys with Sussanne, Arslan, Karishma and Anushka. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Aly penned, "Goa photo dump".

(Aly Goni is currently vacationing in Goa along with Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan | Image: Aly Goni/Instagram)

Aly Goni poses with Varun Bangera and Aditya Seal at a resort in Goa (Image: Aly Goni/Instagram)

(Aly Goni shares photos along with his friends | Image: Aly Goni/Instagram)

Jasmin Bhasin gives Goa trip a miss

(Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in Germany | Image: Aly Goni/Instagram)

While Arslan Goni, Karishma Tanna and Aditya Seal vacationed in Goa with their partners, fans noticed how Jasmin Bhasin did not accompany Aly on this trip. Jasmin and Aly often accompany each other on vacations and share photos on Instagram. This year in Mrach, the lovebirds were in Europe, where they enjoyed their getaway in Germany, Spain and other popular tourist destinations.