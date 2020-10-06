'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update For Oct 5, 2020: Virat Gets Drunk At Party

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s episode that aired on October 5, 2020, starts as Virat says that no one has the courage to harm his future wife. Just as Heer knocks on the door and asks Virat to open it, Virat opens the door. Heer says how dare he ask her to get out of her own house. As Heer asks Virat to leave her house, Virat starts to leave when Preeto stops him. Read further ahead to know more about Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Oct 5 episode.

Preeto stops Virat and says that what Virat had said earlier was correct and that they should organize a party for Heer. Heer says that her name is in the waiting list and there is no need for the party. Preeto says that Heer has worked very hard and that calls for a celebration. Mahi also says that what Preeto is saying is right. Preeto asks Heer to go to her room and choose a dress for the party. Harak asks Preeto about the reason why she decided to organize the party for Heer. Preeto says that she will give Virat a lot of alcohol on the day of the party and when he gets drunk, they will take Heer far away from here. Everyone likes the plan and decide to go with Preeto for this idea.

Daljeet asks Parmeet if he should call Preeto again, but Parmeet refuses. Then, Gurminder comes inside and asks Parmeet about what should she cook for food for the day. Parmeet says she can cook pakoras. Gurminder says that she always takes care of this house and the people living in it but everyone always misunderstands her. Parmeet says that soon everyone will take her away from their house too. Parmeet tells Gurminder that she should get ready for Daljeet’s second marriage, and also that she too must find a place for herself as she is going to get a farewell very soon. Gurminder gives Daljeet a look and asks if he wants to share something with his family. Daljeet asks Gurminder to keep quiet and asks her to leave from here. Gurminder thinks that she knows that Daljeet will not tell the truth to anyone and so she has decided that she will not let Daljeet’s second marriage take place.

Further in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Oct 5 episode, just as Heer gets ready for the party, everyone praises her for looking so pretty. Mahi says that she is looking very beautiful. Just as Heer thanks Mahi, Virat comes there. Virat compliments Heer but Heer ignores him. Everyone starts dancing and Virat asks Heer to dance with him. Rohan takes advantage of the opportunity and makes a very strong drink for Virat. Harak offers alcohol to Virat, he drinks a lot and gets drunk in no-time. Shanno also faints due to the drugged juice given by Sindhu.

