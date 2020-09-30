'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update | Sept 29: Jharna Tries To Commit Suicide

The episode of Shakti- Astitva Ehsaas Ki starts with Virat throwing paper balls inside Heer's room. He hires a boy to throw paper balls and instructs him not to throw them too hard, or he might end up hurting Heer. The boy and Virat get into a banter as he throws love letters into Heer's room. Just then, Preeto comes to Heer and tells her that Jharna has called. Heer wonders why Jharna has called her at such an odd time.

Shakti- Astitva Ehsaa Ki written update Sept 29

Jharna tells Heer that she will be committing suicide. Heer gets shocked when she hears Jhharna say this and scolds her asking if she is out of her mind. Jharna tells her that she will be committing suicide because of Virat. She says that if Virat is no longer a part of her life, she has no point in living anymore. Heer asks Jharna to calm down, but the latter remains adamant to her decision

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update September 23: Heer's Life Is In Danger

Preeto asks Heer to help Jharna, but Heer says she cannot cheat on Virat. Meanwhile, Mahi comes there and tells Heer how Soumya helped her get Harman. Jharna then tries to cut her hand but Heer stops her and says she will help her. Heer meets Virat and tells him that she loves him. Virat gets happy about this and asks her to repeat it. While Preeto tells Jharna that Heer did as she was asked, Jharna thanks Preeto for her 'suicide plan'. Meanwhile, Virat and Heer hug each other happily.

Also Read: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update Sept 24: Soham's Plan To Kill Heer Fails Again

Virat and Heer spend some romantic moments on their way to the hospital. Since Virat is injured, Heer takes him on a bullock-cart. Preeto informs Jharna that Heer and Virat have left for the Hospital. Mahi worries about Heer and asks Jharna to leave Heer’s life after she gets married to Virat. Preeto feels proud of Mahi for taking a stand for her daughter Heer. Meanwhile, Parmeet slaps Gurwinder in the hospital for she helped Virat in getting married to Heer. She then asks Gurwinder to find a suitable bride for Daljeet. When Virat and Heer reach the hospital, they are shocked to see Jharna waiting there.

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update Sept 28: Virat Re-gains Consciousness

Also Read: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update September 25: Virat Meets With An Accident

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.