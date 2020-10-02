'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update October 1: Heer's Exam Results Are Out

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for Oct 1 episode begins with Heer and her family wait anxiously for her exam results to be declared. On the other hand, Virat waits to meet Heer in the hospital. But does Jharna plan something against Heer? Read to know more

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode beings with Virat who waits anxiously to meet Heer. However, he gets upset when he realizes that Heer left the hospital without meeting him. Meanwhile, at Heer’s place, Preeto prays to God as she decides to tell Heer the truth about her identity. She prays for courage and strength to break this news to Heer. Heer and her family wait anxiously for her results.

At the hospital, the doctor informs Virat and his family that he has recovered and can now be taken home. Just then Jharna enters the room with a priest and Virat is stunned to see that. Gauging Virat’s reaction, Parmeet tells him that he has to marry Jharna on the spot. Virat is perplexed and can’t comprehend what’s happening. Parmeet handles over the box of sindoor to Virat and tells him to do the ritual of applying it on Jharna’s forehead.

Meanwhile, at Heer’s place, the entire family prays for the success of Heer. Virat drops the box of sindoor from Parmeet’s hand. Everyone is shocked. On the other hand, the nurse steals a gun from the Inspector present in the room and threatens everyone. With the help of the nurse, Virat locks up everyone in the room and flees from the hospital. He runs to meet Heer.

At Heer’s place, the wait is finally over as her results are declared. Rohan informs everyone that Heer has successfully passed her exam. Everyone gets happy and begin congratulating her. However, Rohan later adds that Heer did not make it in the merit list and won’t be able to get the job of her dreams due to that. Heer is devastated. She becomes very emotional and asks God why is he always testing her. Just then Shanna receives a call from Soham and tells him to come home quickly as Heer is hurt.

Virat finally arrives at Heer’s place. He informs everyone that he has come to marry Heer and won’t leave without doing so. He tells Heer that he is relieved because everything is balanced between them now. Just then Preeto slaps Virat while Heer tells him to leave right away. Virat makes a promise to Preeto and Harak Singh that he will get married to Heer.

